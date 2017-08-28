Arsonists have struck at a children’s playground.

They targeted the play area off Fern Lea Road behind the Black Bull pub in Lindley at 9.30pm last night.

Rastrick firefighters were called to the scene by people in a nearby pub and they had to break a locked gate to access the play area.

Children's play area on the field behind the Black Bull pub damaged by fire.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokesman said: “Some people had pulled a wheeled bin up to the children’s play area and set it alight.

“There is a spongy-cushion style of flooring in the play area and it was that which was set alight.

“It has caused extensive damage, it’s such a shame.”

It happened in the play area within the wider playing fields in Lindley. There was also glass and rubbish strewn around the area.

Firefighters say they informed police about the incident.