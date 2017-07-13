Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are investigating an arson attack at a bar hit by a wave of crime.

Fire services attended Le Choix on Bradford Road in Batley in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) to put out the small fire.

The incident is being investigated as criminal damage.

It comes four months after authorities called for the bar to shut due to a spate of violent incidents.

Kirklees councillors agreed in March that the bar should close. The decision was appealed by its owners.

One licensing officer for West Yorkshire Police described the venue in a meeting as “a drain on the resources of the night time economy, both for the police and the ambulance service”.

A police spokesperson said today: “Police are investigating following a report of criminal damage at a bar in Batley.

“Officers were called at 1.43am this morning (13 July) to Le Choix on Bradford Road. This incident is being treated as arson and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170319581.”