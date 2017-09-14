Asda Initiative to help children with special needs

Asda has launched a scheme to help children with autism cope with the stress of shopping.

Some 300 branches of the supermarket, including Huddersfield and Dewsbury, have introduced the Happy Little Helpers shopping list.

The lists, which are bright and colourful, show a range of items including bread, milk and bananas, which the child ticks off once they’ve put it in the trolley.

Asda employee Jenny Barnett, whose five-year-old son Charlie, who has non verbal autism, came up with the idea.

She saw how Charlie’s school used symbols and pictures to help him communicate and felt it would help him stay interested while they were doing their food shopping.

A trial in Middlesbrough’s store, where Jenny works, was successful - and now the scheme’s been rolled out across the country in larger stores.

Though the activity was originally designed for children with autism, it’s available to all children.

The board also has a clip so it can be easily fastened to a trolley during a shop.

Jenny, 32, said: “I’m over the moon that this has been rolled out to hundreds of Asda stores – I’m chuffed to bits.

“It’s such a nice feeling that I can walk into an Asda miles away and see another child benefiting from my idea – it’s going to help so many children which is great.

“Customers and colleagues have said to me it’s a great idea.”

Asda’s community champions are holding awareness events from now until Sunday - featuring information boards to launch the initiative in the participating stores.

Sital Mistry, from Asda’s community team, said: “Jenny’s Happy Little Helpers game is a fantastic idea that shows real innovation. We’re really pleased that we’ve been able to make the Happy Little Helpers available nationwide for more of our customers.”

The scheme has been welcomed by the National Autistic Society, where Tom Purser, the charity’s head of campaigns and public engagement, said: “The National Autistic Society is always delighted to hear about shops and services making small changes to ensure their venue is as autism friendly as possible.

“Supermarkets can often be a very overwhelming place for people on the autism spectrum and Jenny’s visual shopping list idea is a great way to help reduce the overload and make shopping a more pleasant experience for autistic children and their families.

“Asda’s initiative is a great example of an organisation taking the trouble to understand how autistic children and adults experience the world and we hope other retailers are inspired to follow their example.”