A dad posted a warning on Facebook showing his premature son's burns claiming he suffered a 'chemical reaction' to Asda's own brand Little Angel nappies.

Jordan Bartliff, who is from south Yorkshire, showed images of his son's red and irritated skin and said he believed they had bought a 'bad batch' of the nappies.

Asda has now withdrawn the product as a precaution and they have collected the nappies and are carrying out tests on them.

Mr Bartliff, whose son was born five weeks early, warned other parents to be vigilant, adding: "So Saturday morning has to be the worst day of our lives so far, we opened a fresh pack of newborn little angels to put on the baby, we go to change the nappy an hour later, and these pictures are the results.

"It looks like a chemical reaction as been confirmed by the hospital As he's been wearing the same nappies for 3 weeks prior to this (sic). With no problems whatsoever."

Lizzy Massey, vice president of own brand at Asda said: "Our hearts go out to the Bartliff family and hope their baby son makes a full recovery soon.

"We're in touch with his dad and have collected the nappies so that we can test them along with others in the batch."

She added: "We take our responsibility to parents most seriously and as a precaution we have decided to remove our Little Angels newborn nappies from sale until we know why this happened."