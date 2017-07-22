Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Golcar man has been fined after failing to show up for his unpaid work sessions.

Wiqas Mahmud, of Banks Crescent, was on September 16 2015 convicted of an offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

His sentence included 150 hours of unpaid work and the order was made as a direct alternative to custody.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to comply with his community order on February 13 and March 6 last year.

He admitted failing to provide a reasonable excuse for missing these appointments.

Magistrates were told that at the time he had health problems, having suffered injuries to his knee and shoulder.

They fined Mahmud £60 and ordered him to pay £150 court costs plus £30 victim surcharge.