Have meteorite, will travel ...

Tim Gregory, the Dewsbury man who has aspirations to go into space, thrilled pupils and staff at Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School when he stopped by to give a passionate and inspiring talk on pursuing your dreams.

The 24-year-old PhD student, currently appearing in the BBC’s Astronauts: Do You Have What It Takes?, spoke to an assembly of 360 wide-eyed children aged from five to 11 before giving a separate talk to Year 5 pupils.

And the verdict from headteacher Claire Lyles: “They were fascinated.”

Tim’s visit came about via his previous contact with Mrs Lyles, who taught his younger sister, Janey, now 19, when she was a pupil at Hanging Heaton Junior and Infant School in Dewsbury. She praised the self-confessed science geek for his approachability and natural connectivity with children.

“We wanted to invite Tim to school because the children have been following him in the programme,” she added. “He has been a real inspiration because he is so passionate about science.

“We tell children they can be anything they want to be if they are nice to people and work hard.

“Tim is thankful for every opportunity that has come his way and that comes across when he talks to children. His message is ‘work hard, be interested’. Some of the staff were so inspired by the way he spoke that they had tears in their eyes.

“Children have been asking for his autograph. He was mobbed – he couldn’t get out of the school.”