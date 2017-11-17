Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man suffered serious leg injuries when he was hit with a golf club at Bradley Park golf course.

Detectives are seeking witnesses to the attack on Tuesday at 11.45am which left a 51-year-old man needing long-term medical treatment.

Police said the victim asked the suspect to leave the Bradley Road course because he believed he was trespassing.

He was then struck on the leg with a golf club, causing a serious leg injury. It is believed the golf club belonged to the attacker.

The suspect was described as white, in his mid to late 50s, slim and as having short grey hair.

The victim needed hospital treatment as a result of the attack.

PC Victoria Joyce of Huddersfield CID said: “The victim has suffered a serious leg injury and will need continuing medical treatment as a result of this attack.

“We would like to speak with anyone who saw the incident or who saw the suspect leaving the scene with a chocolate coloured Labrador dog. It is possible that the male lives locally to the area, possibly in Brighouse.

“Anyone who has information should contact myself, PC 2874 Joyce, at Huddersfield CID on 101 referencing crime number 13170532029.

“Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”