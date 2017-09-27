Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman was punched in the face by her new partner as they travelled home in a taxi.

She was attacked again by drunk Anthony Ingham outside the Batley address and woke up covered in blood, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

The 39-year-old admitted assaulting his girlfriend of four months on June 17.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon said: “Things were fine for the first month then she found him quite controlling and he accused her of seeing other people.

“They were going back to her home and the defendant punched her twice in the face.”

The Huddersfield court was told that the couple then ended up on the street outside her home in Grace Leather Lane, Soothill, and she could not recall much after that.

Mrs Seddon said: “She was on the floor and came round covered in blood and her mobile had been smashed.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“The complainant said she felt that she had been hit by something but was unable to say what that was.

“She said that she feared for her own safety and was distressed by her injuries.”

The victim attended at Dewsbury and District Hospital but left before her injuries could be looked at.

Judge Fanning was told that she was strangled by Ingham outside her home and some of her blood was found on the garden fence.

District Judge Michael Fanning described the attack as “serious and sustained.”

He sentenced Ingham to 18 weeks in custody, suspended for 18 months.

Ingham, of Airedale Avenue in Bingley, was also issued with a restraining order which bans him from contacting his now ex-partner for a year or going to her home.

He was also ordered to pay her £300 compensation as well as £85 costs.