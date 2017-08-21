Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have gone on trial accused of attempting to murder the boss of a Lindley hairdressing salon who was found injured inside the premises some hours after two fires were started.

Peter Moulson QC, prosecuting, told a jury at Leeds Crown Court today (Mon) it was the Crown’s case Marcus Sewell-Fletcher was in his salon in Acre Street with Joshua Gibbon and Aaron Holroyd in the early hours of February 18.

Soon after the complainant, known as Mr Sewell, was left “badly beaten” with multiple rib fractures and facial injuries “sustained in what we say was an assault upon him.”

Mr Moulson said: “The prosecution position is this, that after the assault perpetrated upon Mr Sewell, in an attempt to destroy any evidence to their involvement in the attack on him they attempted to burn down his premises.

“It is probably that at the time the injured and barely conscious Mr Sewell was inside the premises lying at the bottom of the stairs to the basement.”

He told the jury one fire was started at the top of those stairs, the only way out of the basement and the other was behind the door exiting the ground floor. Investigation later revealed the wires of the landline phone in the salon had been cut.

But he said Mr Sewell did survive. The owner of the building discovered him injured on a sofa on the ground floor in the smoke-filled premises around 9.10am. He was treated by a paramedic and rushed to hospital.

Mr Moulson said: “His recollection is incomplete. It is possible he managed to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire but was then overcome by smoke inhalation.”

Gibbon, 25 of Quarmby Road, Quarmby and Holroyd, 24 of Briarlyn Road, Birchencliffe each deny attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and arson being reckless whether life was endangered.

Mr Moulson said Gibbon and Holroyd had earlier that night been drinking in the Bay Horse Public house where Mr Sewell had also been drinking and they were arrested.

Initially Gibbon made no comment to questions but after Holroyd described Gibbon punching Mr Sewell, Gibbon then claimed to have reacted to a sexual advance from Mr Sewell.

He said there was a tussle, he had “just flipped” and they had fallen down the stairs to the basement together. He claimed to police that Holroyd then attacked Mr Sewell which Holroyd denied.

Both denied any involvement in starting the fires. The prosecution will continue opening the case tomorrow. (Tues)