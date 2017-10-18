Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An attempt at evading the fuzz backfired on these criminals.

Police officers who tried to pull over the car in a routine fashion were instead led on a pursuit through Huddersfield.

It seems the car’s occupants weren’t keen on hanging around for a chin wag with the cops - and officers soon discovered why after catching up with the car, discovering a stash of drugs inside.

The pursuit happened last night (Tues) when a vehicle failed to stop for officers out on the beat in the town.

West Yorkshire Police’s Road Policing Unit tweeted this picture of several bags of what appeared to be cannabis after they were found inside the car.

Posting the picture, officers wrote: “Huddersfield vehicle failed to stop - this could be the reason why after a search of the occupants.”