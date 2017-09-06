Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man exposed his penis to a shocked worker at a mobile phone shop to get some attention, a court heard.

The member of staff at Dewsbury Carphone Warehouse said she was physically sick after Harry Trayte pulled down his boxer shorts in front of her.

The female worker had been trying to help the 23-year-old with his phone when he suddenly exposed himself to her.

Trayte, of Larch Avenue in Thongsbridge, pleaded guilty to a charge of exposure.

He was ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for five years as his solicitor explained that he was seeking attention because he needed help with his mental health difficulties.

The offence occurred at the Long Causeway branch on April 12, Kirklees magistrates were told.

At 12.30pm the queue was busy and the victim went to speak to customers, including Trayte.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “He was acting strangely, she asked if he was alright and he became aggressive, staying his phone wasn’t working.

“She made further enquiries about his phone and said that if he had the box she could return his money.

“Then, without warning, he pulled his shirt up exposing his chest and pulled down his jeans.

“She was very shocked and challenged him about that but he ignored her and pulled down his boxer shorts, exposing half of his penis.”

Trayte made a remark about being touched, before pulling up his clothing and leaving the store.

Mr Bozman said: “The victim said it made her physically sick and quite upset as it wasn’t something she’d seen in the workplace before.

“She was concerned that there were other customers in the shop at the time.”

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, told magistrates that the incident was not witnessed by anyone else in the shop and so was not the most serious of its kind.

he added: “You might think it was some form of attention seeking notwithstanding the impact it had upon her.

“It may be that Mr Trayte’s difficulties can be controlled to the point that where he doesn’t need to offend to get the attention he obviously needs.”

Magistrates sentenced Trayte to an 18-month community order with mental health treatment and up to 30 days of rehabilitation activities.

As a convicted sex offender he will have to register his personal details with police within three days.

He must pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.