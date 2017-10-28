The Gallery in Slaithwaite is branching out into the literary world

A venue which is already a treasure trove of arts and crafts is branching out into the literacy world.

And on Sunday The Gallery at Slaithwaite will host a meet the authors day to mark the launch of the new venture, which also includes a new coffee shop in the village.

The Gallery, based at Slaithwaite Emporium, is celebrating its fourth birthday, having doubled in size since it opened four years ago.

The new coffee shop and a literacy event on Sunday will herald the start of further boosting the creative industry in the village.

There will be a reading and book signing with three local authors, Tim Taylor, Angela Wren and Chris Longden.

Wendy Beattie of The Gallery said: “The Gallery is wanting to allocate space to local authors to promote and sell their work, like we do with our existing artists and crafters, and are hoping this will be the first of many events to support artists and artisans from all areas of the creative field.

“It’s a natural progression of the business.”

The Gallery on Britannia Road in Slaithwaite supports around 100 artists and crafters showing and selling their work. The book signing takes place on Sunday October 29 from 2-4pm. Admission is free and the coffee shop is open. The gallery opens 11am-4pm Wednesday to Sunday.