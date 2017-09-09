Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The autumn low pressures have arrived in Huddersfield.

On Thursday night winds gusted to 40mph locally with driving rain and 20mm of rain fell in just a few short hours of the early hours of Friday. The unsettled and windy weather is set to remain through the weekend and into next week.

Saturday is a day of sunny spells and showers. The showers will become heavy and prolonged at times, perhaps with the odd crack of thunder. It will feel cool in a fresh north-west wind of 14˚C (57˚F).

Sunday starts off chilly and dry, but wet and windy weather will spread quickly from the west through the morning. Rain will be heavy at times through the afternoon. Westerly winds wind gust to 40mph at times making it feel cool at 13˚C (55˚F).

Monday will bring sunshine and showers and cool north west winds. Showers will ease away by the end of the day as weather settles down. It will be breezy with gusts in the morning around 40mph at times but moderating later at 13˚C (55˚F). Tuesday should be mostly dry and settled as a ridge of high pressure pushes across before more rain arrives for Wednesday.

This week the dominating story is Hurricane Irma. This is a massive, dangerous, destructive storm of almost historic power and size.

Last week, we discussed the “perfect” path for a storm of this size to remain a category 5 and impact potentially the lives of many millions of people. The path we discussed last week is, unfortunately for many people, the path that is being realised.

This storm will avoid large land masses like the Dominican Republic and Cuba and stay just 50 miles offshore across some very warm water that fuels its fury. The land and mountains interaction helps break up the eye wall thunderstorms quickly.

It will impact Florida from the south as a major hurricane crossing the low-lying Florida Keys before travelling up the centre of Florida or even more worryingly just off the coast sending a 3m storm surge combined with 150mph winds and driving rain – a triple hit of elements that will be catastrophic for the Cuban coast and Florida from Saturday even affecting Disney Land, which is getting ready to close and evacuate.

Many people have contacted me worried about relatives in Florida. The only advice I can give is take heed of local emergency planners and do what they say, seek high ground or find a fortified emergency centre.

Locally, over the last seven days, the highest temperature was 19.1˚C (66.38˚F) on Tuesday while the lowest was 8.1˚C (46.58˚C) on Thursday morning. Rainfall for the month is 58mm, just short of the monthly average 65mm.

Very loud thunder and vivid bright ground strike lightning occurred around midnight on Wednesday. Many people in Huddersfield woke up startled thinking an explosion had occurred. This storm came from high level cumulonimbus cloud that developed over the Holme Moss peaks and tracked north-east across the town and10mm of rain fell in just 30 minutes.