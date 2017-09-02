Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The kids are back at school next week and the calendar says we’ve reached meteorological autumn.

Where did that summer go? Not sure if you can call those few little remembered early season bursts of heat summer.

At this time of year normally we get a pattern change in the Atlantic, especially when tropical disturbances get into the North Atlantic and disrupt the jet stream.

Not this week though. Low pressure through next week will become firmly in control of events.

(Image: Ann-Marie Brook)

Saturday will be the better day of the weekend with a cool start and plenty of sunshine. Afternoon clouds won’t spoil the day at all and it will stay dry. It will feel very pleasant in the September sun at 20°C.

Saturday night will remain dry with high cloud invading slowly from the west so not as cold as Friday night with lows around 11°C.

Sunday will start dry with hazy sunshine but light and patchy rain will spread slowly from the west more especially through the afternoon. You will notice the southerly breeze later in the day and temperatures of 16°C.

Monday looks to be mostly rather cloudy with some light and patchy rain and drizzle continuing. Feeling cooler in the breeze. 15°C.

Tuesday is another cloudy day with a fresh south west breeze and some heavier rain at times spreading from the north west. 15°C.

Weather Fact of The Week

(Image: Amy Armitage)

The tropical Atlantic has been particularly active so far this year but the peak in the hurricane season is the first few weeks in September. The driving force for hurricanes to develop are bands of deep convection and thunderstorms that form in sandy waves that leave Africa many days, sometimes weeks, before they reach the Eastern US.

The energy to get them spinning and grow are sea surface temperatures higher than 28°C, one of the reasons they form late summer when the tropical oceans are at their warmest. The next hurricane has developed Irma and may threaten Florida next weekend.

The Last 7 days

Highest 19.1°C Tuesday

Lowest 8.1°C Thursday morning

The rainfall for the month is 58mm just short of the monthly average 65mm

Weather Fact of The Week II

Very loud thunder and vivid bright ground strike lightning occurred around midnight on Wednesday. Many people in Huddersfield woke up startled thinking an explosion had occurred. This storm came from high level cumulonimbus cloud that developed over the Holme Moss peaks and tracked

NE across the town. 10mm of rain fell in just 30 minutes.