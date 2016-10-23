Baby ballet Danceathon fundraiser in Meltham

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

They rocked, they rolled, they bopped, they hopped, they skipped... and jumped in pretend muddy puddles.

Babies, tots and children got into the groove at their weekly babyballet class in Meltham as they took part in a special ‘Danceathon’ to raise money for baby charity Tommy’s.

They were among 80 boys and girls across Huddersfield who were sponsored to complete a dance lesson themed around TV favourite Peppa Pig.

The nationwide push, drawing together more than 13,000 children aged six months to six years from all across the country, originally aimed to raise £100,000.

But early figures indicate the initial target has been well and truly smashed, with a whopping £228,000 already raised.

Three classes took part in the Huddersfield danceathon, at Fizzy Lizards, Woodlands and Total Fitness gym in Waterloo.

At Woodlands Playgym in Meltham parents and their children, aged from 18 months to three years and dressed in leotards and tutus, were taken by Madame Gazelle, aka class teacher Felicity McGreal, on an imaginary journey.

Louise Spencer, of the Huddersfield babyballet song and dance academy, said: “The children, some dressed as Peppa or little brother George, travelled from their classroom to become princesses and princes at Buckingham Palace, where they danced before the Queen.

“The children walked through the palace gardens, flew with the royal swans, marched with the palace guards and jumped in muddy puddles, which is a Peppa Pig tradition. Everyone had a lot of fun.”

Tommy’s funds four research centres in the UK that investigate causes and find treatments for miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth. In addition, the charity provides advice and support for parents-to-be to help them have a healthy pregnancy and healthy baby.

The Huddersfield element of the babyballet danceathon has raised around £3,000 but Mrs Spencer understands the final nationwide figure could be in excess of £300,000, mostly raised via online sponsorship. As much as £50,000 may still come in from paper sponsorship forms. The final figure won’t be known until after the fundraising deadline of November 30.

“Tommy’s are blown away by the level of support and the amount of money raised. They did not expect it to be anywhere near that figure,” she said.