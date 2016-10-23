Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

Baby ballet Danceathon fundraiser in Meltham

'Danceathon' for charity smashes fundraising target

Baby Ballet class at Woodlands Play Gym
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

They rocked, they rolled, they bopped, they hopped, they skipped... and jumped in pretend muddy puddles.

Babies, tots and children got into the groove at their weekly babyballet class in Meltham as they took part in a special ‘Danceathon’ to raise money for baby charity Tommy’s.

They were among 80 boys and girls across Huddersfield who were sponsored to complete a dance lesson themed around TV favourite Peppa Pig.

The nationwide push, drawing together more than 13,000 children aged six months to six years from all across the country, originally aimed to raise £100,000.

But early figures indicate the initial target has been well and truly smashed, with a whopping £228,000 already raised.

Three classes took part in the Huddersfield danceathon, at Fizzy Lizards, Woodlands and Total Fitness gym in Waterloo.

At Woodlands Playgym in Meltham parents and their children, aged from 18 months to three years and dressed in leotards and tutus, were taken by Madame Gazelle, aka class teacher Felicity McGreal, on an imaginary journey.

VIEW GALLERY

Louise Spencer, of the Huddersfield babyballet song and dance academy, said: “The children, some dressed as Peppa or little brother George, travelled from their classroom to become princesses and princes at Buckingham Palace, where they danced before the Queen.

“The children walked through the palace gardens, flew with the royal swans, marched with the palace guards and jumped in muddy puddles, which is a Peppa Pig tradition. Everyone had a lot of fun.”

Tommy’s funds four research centres in the UK that investigate causes and find treatments for miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth. In addition, the charity provides advice and support for parents-to-be to help them have a healthy pregnancy and healthy baby.

The Huddersfield element of the babyballet danceathon has raised around £3,000 but Mrs Spencer understands the final nationwide figure could be in excess of £300,000, mostly raised via online sponsorship. As much as £50,000 may still come in from paper sponsorship forms. The final figure won’t be known until after the fundraising deadline of November 30.

“Tommy’s are blown away by the level of support and the amount of money raised. They did not expect it to be anywhere near that figure,” she said.

Today's top stories

Another possible stab victim Nasty attack on Boxing Day Dog sex allegations Huddersfield's scariest pubs
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Former ballet dancer at Huddersfield University becomes successful bodybuilder

Chelsea Dyson

Chelsea Dyson swapped dancing for dumbbells and couldn't be happier

Related Tags

In The News
Royal Family
Places
Meltham
Huddersfield
Waterloo

Recommended in News

Most Read in News

Michael St Hilaire, jailed for 27 months for inflicting grievous bodily harm
  1. Bradford Crown Court
    Michael St Hilaire bit and spat on ex-partner because she 'disrespected' him
  2. Halloween
    Ranked: Huddersfield's haunted pubs, from slightly spooky to truly terrifying
  3. Huddersfield town centre
    21-year-old man attacked outside Verve Bar in early hours
  4. Longwood Edge
    Lounge bar in Longwood is a room with a view
  5. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Man in court after woman allegedly had sex with his dog

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent