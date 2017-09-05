The video will start in 8 Cancel

A two-month-old baby boy and a 19-month-old girl have died after a horrific crash on the M62.

The two young children were travelling in a Honda Jazz with their mum and dad when the car left the westbound carriageway between Whitley Bridge and Ferrybridge junctions on Sunday afternoon.

The Honda Jazz belonging to the young family, who are believed to be from Batley, had left the westbound carriageway near junction 34 at around 3.30pm.

The air ambulance and fire crews were called and the two children were rushed to hospital but tragically were pronounced dead on Monday.

The children's mother, who is in her 20s and was a passenger in the car, was also rushed to hospital and is in a serious condition.

Police said the dad, also in his 20s, was driving the car and suffered minor injuries in the smash.

Eyewitness James Clay said: “I witnessed it it my rear view mirror.

“The driver lost control trying to avoid another vehicle then left motorway and rolled multiple times.”

Officers are investigating the crash and have appealed for any motorists who witnessed the crash or saw the Honda Jazz in the moments before it left the carriageway to contact them.

Traffic Sergeant Hamish Halloway, who attended the incident, said: “I’d like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family involved following this tragic incident.

“Any fatal collision is deeply upsetting for the families involved but it’s impossible to imagine the horrific ordeal this family is currently going through.

“I’d like to thank the members of the public who stopped to help, in particular the driver of a white HGV who was not involved in the collision but gave a massive amount of assistance to the family at the scene.”

The crash happened at about 3.30pm on Sunday near the junction with the A19 Whitley Bridge, Goole.

Diversions were put in place to allow emergency services to tend to the incident.

The eastbound carriageway reopened at 8pm and the westbound opened at 9.10pm following recovery of the Honda Jazz.

Anyone with information can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 12170157953.