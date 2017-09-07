Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A baby boy and his toddler sister who died after a crash on the M62 have been named.

Two-month old Ahmed and 19-month-old Asma were travelling in a Honda Jazz with their parents when the car left the westbound carriageway between Whitley Bridge and Ferrybridge junctions on Sunday afternoon.

The children were rushed to hospital but died on Monday.

(Image: Cameron Stockwell)

They were in the Honda car with Maulana Mohammed Motara and his wife Farzana Momoniat, who suffered serious injuries. Mr Motara, who suffered minor injuries, is an Islamic scholar and a respected figure in the Batley community.

A family member said the pain of losing two family members was “indescribable”.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Earlier this week Sgt Hamish Halloway, who attended the incident, said: “I’d like to extend my deepest sympathies to the family involved following this tragic incident.

“Any fatal collision is deeply upsetting for the families involved but it’s impossible to imagine the horrific ordeal this family is currently going through.

“I’d like to thank the members of the public who stopped to help, in particular the driver of a white HGV who was not involved in the collision but gave a massive amount of assistance to the family at the scene.”

Anyone with information can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 12170157953.