A suspected burglar dubbed one of Kirklees’ “most wanted” has taunted police on social media.

West Yorkshire Police launched an appeal to track down 23-year old Louis Taylor-Broadfield.

The force posted a mugshot of Taylor-Broadfield under the headline “Kirklees Most Wanted” saying he was “wanted for two burglaries and domestic offences.”

Within minutes of the post being published on the force’s Facebook page people started adding comments.

Sue Hanson quipped: “With ears like that he won’t be hard to identify.”

A certain Louis Taylor – believed to be Taylor-Broadfield himself – saw the funny side posting two laughing emojis.

Steve Dickinson, hinting that police could track his mobile via Facebook, said: “If you get a really strong signal, then you know where he is.”

And Taylor replied: “Wow funny guy u mush jog on.”

Later Taylor added: “Inocent (sic) until proven guilty” with three thumbs up.

Grant Southam added: “He’s a pretty lad” and Taylor replied: “Why thank you, old boy.”

Noel Haigh said: “He’s here” and Grant Southam replied: “Noticed.”

Referring to Taylor’s Facebook profile which says he’s from Bradford, Nicholle Brown wrote: “Most wanted in Kirklees, lives elsewhere.. bout right this. And I’ve seen people that have gone down for more cases than this and not known as most wanted.

“Domestic can be anything, so they need to re-evaluate the post and actually do their job instead of someone doing it for them.

“The guy is clearly commenting on the post so he’s not exactly bothered. Oh and looks can be hidden... not sticking up for him. But tbh, if prisons weren’t such a ‘holiday from home’ as many say, and punishments were actually worth it, people wouldn’t re-offend.”

Simon Milner said: “The state of him, a light breeze could knock him out!” Taylor replied: “Doubt that old man.”

Matthew Brooky joked: “Come on Lou Lou turn yur sen in we can’t sleep at night wi u on loose haha.”

Safdar Rizvi said: “An interesting fact is that Facebook was actually created by the FBI and it has helped capture and incriminate many people across our planet. Police can track people when they’re using apps like Facebook.”

Last Tuesday on his own page Taylor posted a profile picture showing a hooded figure smoking a cigarette on a river bank.

On Friday he appealed for friends to help him find a pit bull or Staffordshire bull terrier to breed with his “blue bitch.”

Police described Taylor-Broadfield as 5ft 8in tall with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Kirklees CID on 101.