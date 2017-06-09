Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Die-hard Huddersfield Town fans are being given another opportunity to buy vintage metal gates salvaged from the club’s former ground on Leeds Road.

The three gates – from the Cowshed and the officials and players’ entrance – were saved from the scrapheap in 1994 by builder Giuseppe Lanni, a builder who worked on the site.

For years they were held in safe keeping by his son, Fernando.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

When he decided to sell he put the gates on auction site eBay and received a bid of £3,600. But he cancelled the sale when he realised that the high bidder was a Leeds fan!

A second attempt to sell, by Collin Hufton of Colne Valley Auctions, failed when no-one stepped up to the £1,500 starting price .

Now Collin is making a fresh attempt with a starting price of just £500.

“Now we have promotion we might get a good price for them,” he says.

The blue gate from the Cowshed end is approximately 10ft long by 7ft high. The smaller players’ entrance gates together measure approximately 6ft high by 6ft wide.

“It will be a Town supporter that will want them,” said Collin. “I can’t see them going abroad.”

The sale starts at Colne Valley Auctions in Yew Green Road, Lockwood, at 1pm on June 18.