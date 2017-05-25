Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Workers at a meat supply firm have been warned the business is set to close.

Staff at the British Bacon Supplies factory at Queens Mill Trading Estate in Lockwood have been warned by management that the future operations at the site are “under consideration.”

The business is part of Damika Ltd, which also had a factory in Halifax operating under the Taylor’s brand.

A short statement from the company said: “After the floods at our sister factory in Halifax, trading conditions have been very difficult. For almost 15 months we have maintained jobs for staff from both sites, even though we have not yet got back to full production.

“Although we have invested heavily into the factory at Huddersfield to ensure that we provide our customers with the quality and service that they expect, we are unable to operate at the efficiency levels needed.

“We are continuing to work and fully consult with our staff during this period.”

The company, which has been manufacturing bacon products for more than 25 years, supplies retailers and foodservice customers across the UK with products under the British Bacon Supplies and Taylor’s brands.