A ban on a former policeman entering Calderdale has been lifted to allow him to attend a funeral.

Matthew Essex, who previously served with West Yorkshire Police, denies five charges of assault by beating.

The alleged offences occurred between August and September this year and all involve his girlfriend.

During one of the incidents the 36-year-old allegedly hit the victim in the head while driving “like a maniac” towards Manchester Airport.

Essex, of College Avenue in Lindley, faces trial at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on December 20.

He was bailed with conditions not to contact the complainant and to stay out of Calderdale.

Magistrates were told that Essex’s grandfather recently died following treatment at Calderdale Royal Infirmary.

His funeral is due to take place today (Nov 2) at Park Wood Crematorium in Elland and will be followed by a wake at the Sportsmans Inn in Greetland.

Essex asked magistrates to lift his bail conditions to allow him to enter the area for the day.

They agreed to his request but he is only be permitted to enter the premises specified, they said.