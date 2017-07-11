Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three local branches of the Halifax bank are to close.

Customers of the long-established Market Street branch in Huddersfield town centre have just a few weeks to go before it shuts for good on August 1.

The bank’s Heckmondwike branch is also closing on July 31 and its Elland branch of Halifax will close on August 15.

Lloyds Banking Group says 29% fewer customers use the Market Street branch than a typical Halifax branch. Halifax on Cloth Hall Street will remain open.

Kirklees councillor Andrew Cooper said: “It is a real shame when a building that has been part of town centre life for many years loses its original purpose and not least for the employees who work there and local people who use it.

“My concern now is also about what purpose it will have in the future and I hope it is one which enhances the town centre rather than bringing it down.”

There have been a spate of bank closures in the area in recent years as online banking becomes ever more popular and diminishes the need for branches.

Earlier this year the Examiner reported that Lloyds Bank had shut its branch at Albion Street, Cleckheaton TSB was shutting its Ramsden Street branch in Huddersfield and Barclays announced it was axing its Elland and Batley branches.

Almondbury is now without a bank and Yorkshire Building Society closed its Mirfield and Waterloo branches in May.