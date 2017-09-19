Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A banned driver was caught behind the wheel – hours after being disqualified from driving.

Florin Sembar pleaded guilty to charges of driving while disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.

He was stopped by police as he drove his Peugeot along Staincliffe Road in Dewsbury Moor shortly before 9pm on May 5.

Romanian-born Sembar initially gave the officers a different name and, aided by a friend who interpreted for him, said that he’d owned the car for five days.

Prosecutor Shamaila Qureshi told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that he was unable to provide a policy of insurance for the car.

The 32-year-old said that he held a Romanian driving licence but was unable to provide it and claimed he didn’t know where it was.

Mrs Qureshi added: “Checks on the Police National Computer showed that he had been banned from driving at Bradford Magistrates’ Court earlier in the day.”

Anastasis Tassou, defending, told magistrates that the greatest mitigation he could offer was his client’s guilty plea.

He added: “He was disqualified in his absence that same day and the information hadn’t even got to police records so it’s highly unlikely he’d have known that he’d been disqualified.

“But he accepts that he was driving when he shouldn’t have been.”

Magistrates fined Sembar, of The Crescent in Ravensthorpe, £140 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

His licence was endorsed with eight penalty points.