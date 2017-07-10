Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A banned driver was caught after stopping his car at a notorious drug dealing spot, a court heard.

Imran Lorgat, who held only a provisional licence, had been disqualified from driving for six months.

The 42-year-old caught the attention of police as he was parked up alone on Eightlands in Dewsbury

Andy Wills, prosecuting, told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court: “The area is known for drug deals and there was suspicion with that vehicle so they decided to speak with him.”

Lorgat initially drove off before pulling over at the officers’ request and it was quickly established that he was a banned driver.

He pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and using a vehicle without a licence or insurance.

Lorgat, of no fixed address, told magistrates: “I fell into debt with some people and they asked me to drive so I did.”

Magistrates fined him £100 and told him to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.

They banned him from driving for a further eight months.