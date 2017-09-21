Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A banned driver caught at a petrol station said he thought he was fine to drive there.

Gary Draper said he believed that Sainsbury’s Petrol Station at Southgate was classed as private land rather than a public road.

His solicitor explained that he had so far spent £1,000 on trying to pass his driving test after being disqualified for four years by a crown court.

He was caught ignoring his ban during a police investigation into his theft of a pair of sunglasses from Boots in King Street on August 25.

The 36-year-old was witnessed removing the security tag from the £45 pair of FCUK sunglasses and left the store but was detained nearby in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre by the store detective.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told Kirklees magistrates that while investigating this police became aware of the incident at Sainsbury’s on July 30.

There was CCTV footage of this and Draper admitted that he shouldn’t have been driving.

He admitted driving to the petrol station whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Draper also pleaded guilty to these offences as well as the earlier theft.

Mr Bozman told the Huddersfield court that in 2001 he was banned from driving for four years by a judge sitting at Bradford Crown Court.

He was ordered to take an extended test before getting behind the wheel again but has so far failed to pass this.

His solicitor Carl Kingsley said: “He’s tried to pass his test and has so far spent £1,000 trying to do so – he’s passed the theory part but still only holds a provisional licence.

“Had he had a supervised driver with him and his L plates on, he wouldn’t be here.”

Magistrates were told that Draper mistakenly believed that he was fine to drive as he thought that the route was private land and not a public road.

He blamed the recent breakdown of his 16-year relationship coupled with his problems with anxiety and depression on his offending.

Magistrates sentenced Draper, of Rawthorpe Lane in Rawthorpe, to a community order.

This will include 60 hours of unpaid work.

Draper must also pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Finally, his licence will be endorsed with six penalty points.