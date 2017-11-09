Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A banned driver said he panicked and jumped into the driver’s seat when he saw police approach the vehicle.

Steven Barthorpe-Stancil was arrested following the late night police chase along the M62 on Saturday November 4.

The 37-year-old appeared in custody and pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the incident happened on the westbound carriageway of the motorway between junctions 27 and 26.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “Police have caused the blue Ford Transit van to stop as it went through a red light onto the M62.

“The vehicle then stopped, three males decamped but Mr Barthorpe-Stancil remained in the vehicle.”

As police approached the van set off again, reaching speeds of 70mph to 76mph as he drove along the hard shoulder of the motorway.

Mr Bozman said that he undertook other vehicles as he took the exit towards Whitehall Road in Manchester.

Mr Barthorpe-Stancil claimed that when the others left the vehicle he panicked and then drove off.

District Judge Michael Fanning told Barthorpe-Stancil, of Meadow View Park in Thorne, Doncaster, that his trial on the denied matter will take place at the Huddersfield court on December 21.

He will be sentenced for the other matters following this and was remanded into custody.