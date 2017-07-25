Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police called to reports of a driver damaging his car in Mirfield discovered that he was a banned driver.

They attended at Littlemoor Road on March 9 after witnesses reported seeing the Fiat Punto hit the kerb.

Checks on the Police National Computer showed that the driver, Richard Corcoran, was actually disqualified and so had no insurance to use the vehicle.

The 50-year-old pleaded guilty to the offences when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

He also admitted to resisting a female officer as he squeezed her fingers as she tried to handcuff him.

His solicitor Bob Carr said that he was unaware of his driving ban at the time.

Corcoran, of Springfield Terrace in Dewsbury, admitted that he also flouted his driving ban on May 27.

He was ordered to pay a total of £555 in fines and court costs.

He was banned from driving for a year.