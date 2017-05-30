Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Elland woman is to stand trial over allegations arising out of an incident on the canal involving a fellow barge owner.

Tracey Sykes, 37, appeared before a judge at Bradford Crown Court today and pleaded not guilty to damaging a canal barge belonging to Keith Newman.

Sykes also denied a further charge of affray and an allegation that she was in possession of a knife on Park Road at Elland Bridge last month.

The court heard that all three charges relate to an incident on April 2.

During discussions about the progress of the case it was confirmed that Mr Newman lived in the “next door” barge.

Sykes, who is currently understood to be living in Lord Street, Huddersfield, was granted bail until her trial which has been listed to start on November 13.