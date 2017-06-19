Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A barmaid who stole more than £2,000 from a Dewsbury working men’s club has been ordered to pay compensation.

Amanda Blakely, 46, was supposed to be banking the nightly takings but instead pocketed the cash after getting herself into a “financial pickle”.

She had been employed at Edge Top Working Men’s Club for 12 years but stole £2,412 between August 1 and 15.

She was caught when the club’s vice-president became suspicious about money going missing and he confronted her together with other members of the committee.

Blakely, of Mountain Road in Thornhill, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft by employee.

Her solicitor explained that she had previously been a well-respected member of the team but stole the cash after suffering financial difficulties.

She said she was distraught to find himself in court as District Judge Michael Fanning described her as “robbing Peter to pay Paul.”

Blakely was sentenced to a community order with 250 hours of unpaid work.

She must pay £1,500 compensation to the club as well as £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.