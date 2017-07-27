Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A shoplifter banned from a supermarket threatened to burn down a security guard’s home when he confronted him.

Richard Knowles admitted using threatening behaviour at the Asda store in Dewsbury on December 6 last year.

The 40-year-old had been excluded after stealing from the Mill Street West store but the security guard stopped him and asked him to leave.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court: “The defendant started swearing and using the f-word quite frequently.

“He made threats to the security officer that he was going to burgle and burn down his house, saying that he knew where he lived.”

Knowles then walked off over the bridge towards Dewsbury Police Station while a passing police community support officer reported his behaviour.

Knowles, who has 129 offences to his name, was not present at court after going to hospital suffering with leg ulcers caused by his DVT.

His solicitor Paul Blanchard said that this developed during his years of drug abuse.

Magistrates ordered Knowles, of Wroe Street in Dewsbury Moor, to pay a £40 fine.

He also has to pay £40 towards prosecution costs and £30 victim surcharge.