Barry Sheerman has begged the Prime Minister to listen, saying we are “sleepwalking like zombies” towards a bad Brexit deal.

The Huddersfield MP spoke at Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament on Wednesday urging for more diplomacy over the UK’s exit from the EU.

The veteran Labour MP said: “Can I beg the Prime Minister at this crucial time in our country’s history to listen to the many friends we have in Europe and in the rest of the world who fear we are sleepwalking zombie-like to a disastrous deal with Europe.

“They have no confidence in the three ministers in charge of the deal and believe our country is going to be deeply damaged both in terms of our economy and our role in the world if we do not get our act together.”

Theresa May replied: “I have to say to the honourable gentleman that the Brexit negotiations have now started formally.

“There was a very constructive and positive start to those negotiations with my right honourable friend the Secretary of State for Brexit (David Davis), and the appointed Michelle Barnier, have set up three working groups dealing with key issues.

“Initially, with citizen’s rights. I’m pleased about that and we have also started talks on the issue of the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland.”