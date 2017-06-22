Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MP Barry Sheerman has urged the Prime Minister to answer to serious concerns over fire safety in buildings following the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The Huddersfield Labour MP said many of his constituents had expressed worries over safety measures in residential buildings and schools in the wake of the horrific blaze which is thought to have claimed at least 79 lives.

In a letter to Theresa May, Mr Sheerman wrote: “Many of my constituents have voiced concerns about fire safety in both residential buildings and school. In 2016 I signed Early Day Motion 468 against the scrapping of regulations forcing all new schools to be fitted with sprinklers and am increasingly concerned about the lack of regulations regarding sprinklers in buildings.

“You will also be aware that residents in the Grenfell Tower in London were advised to remain inside their flats in the case of a fire. It appears that this advice has led to residents becoming trapped inside the building. Please can you confirm that there will be updated guidance on fire evacuation procedures in due course?”

There are currently 79 people confirmed dead or still missing, presumed dead, following the fire in West London. One confirmed dead is Mohammad Alhajali, 23, a Syrian refugee who lived in Halifax before moving to the capital.