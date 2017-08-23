Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Batley Bulldogs have been left reeling after an attack by three vandals left damage totalling thousands of pounds.

They were caught on CCTV in the early hours of Tuesday morning breaking into the club.

Club officials say entry was gained into the four sponsor boxes on Heritage Road with the vandals proceeding to smash the area up with hammers.

Windows were smashed and drinks glasses broken and littered across the carpet.

The club has posted pictures on Facebook showing the state the boxes were left in.

Chief executive Paul Harrison said he was left feeling “physically sick” when he saw the damage.

He said: “This is the fourth time vandals have broken into our premises in recent months.

“They have brought hammers with them and completely smashed the four hospitality boxes up.

“It looks like the cost of the damage will be in the region of £5,000 to £10,000 to repair and we will have to get on with it soon as we have a match against Dewsbury coming up a week on Sunday.

“We have a company coming out this afternoon to take a look.

“In addition to the damage these youths have stolen five or six cases of Fanta. It’s such a shame as the club is doing great and we put so much back into the local community.”

Anyone with information should phone the police on 101 with crime reference 131 703 86416