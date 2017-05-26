Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Kirklees care home has been rated Inadequate by the Care Quality Commission and placed in Special Measures.

Linson Court, on Dark Lane, Batley, which is run by London-based Silverline Care Limited, has been told to make improvements to protect the safety and welfare of people it cares for.

During an inspection in January and February this year inspectors found that the home was “failing to provide care which was safe, effective, caring, responsive or well led.”

The CQC discovered that risk assessments were not sufficiently detailed or in place to ensure people’s safe care and treatment. In addition, medicines were not managed safely. Inspectors also found that handover documentation was poor, particularly in relation to people’s nursing care. People’s nutrition and hydration needs were not adequately monitored.

Care plans were found to be incomplete and held inconsistent information.

Linson Court cares for elderly people with cancer, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Debbie Westhead, Deputy Chief Inspector of Adult Social Care in the North, said there was an unacceptable state of repair in the home and gaps in recording medicines represented very poor practice.

She warned: “If we find insufficient improvements when we next inspect we will not hesitate to take action in line with our enforcement procedures.”

Colin Inglis, Chief Operating Officer at Silverline Care, said in the light of the inspection action had been taken to ensure Linson Court was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

“We are confident that the CQC will see the positive improvements made in their next visit to Linson Court,” he said.