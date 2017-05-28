Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The crowds turned out to go back in time in Batley.

Now in its fourth year, the popular Batley Vintage Day celebrated the music, fashions and atmosphere of the 1940s, 50s and 60s.

Highlight was a fly past by World War Two fighter planes a Spitfire and a Hawker Hurricane which was brought forward a couple of hours before heavy rain in the afternoon.

Entertainment included a NAAFI tent for refreshments, singers, a vintage market, display of period vehicles and free art, craft and fashion workshops.

A Saturday evening dance celebrated the swinging 60s with both Beatles and Cilla Black tribute artists.

Vintage enthusiasts from all over the country flock to the event, many wearing period costumes. It has become one of the best-attended community festivals in Kirklees.