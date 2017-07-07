Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Batley Jobcentre will close next year as part of a Government review announced in January.

The move has been condemned by Tracy Brabin, Labour MP for Batley and Spen, who called it “deeply disappointing”. Services currently provided by Batley Jobcentre will be moved to its sister jobcentre in Dewsbury.

The leader of the Public and Commercial Services union said its members, who walked out in June, will strike again in reaction to the closures which affect almost one in 10 jobcentres across the country.

In a statement the Department for Work and Pensions said that “some smaller jobcentres will merge with larger ones and others will be co-located with local government premises”. It is understood that the closures are earmarked for March 31, 2018.

The DWP claims that the streamlining means that it will be able to offer a more efficient service, saving more than £140m a year for the next 10 years.

It added: “The support provided to jobseekers will be further strengthened this year as more work coaches are recruited in every nation and region of the UK.

“The plans reflect the fact that eight out of 10 claims for Jobseeker’s Allowance and 99% of applications for Universal Credit Full Service claims are now made online. This means that DWP buildings are used much less with 20% of the estate currently underutilised.”

In a change to the government’s previous plans, Huddersfield’s Crown House, Southgate, which is a Centre for Health and Disability Assessments, will be sold off.

The government is abandoning unemployed, sick and disabled people by confirming the closure of almost one in 10 jobcentres, the Public and Commercial Services union says.

Ms Brabin, who has campaigned for the Batley site to remain open, said: “The confirmation that Batley Jobcentre is closing is deeply disappointing to me and the hundreds who rely on it to find work.

“This Government has let us down once again; they haven’t listened to the concerns of local people and even refused to hold an individual consultation into the impact of this closure.

“Residents will rightly draw the conclusion that by closing our Jobcentre the Tories aren’t interested in helping the people of Batley & Spen find decent and secure work.”

She added that the DWP still has questions to answer including how it will support job seekers travelling to other centres and what provision it will make for those needing internet access.