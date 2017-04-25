Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Batley man has admitted trying to join terrorist group ISIS.

Ghulam Hussain, 30, of Track Road, Batley , has pleaded guilty to two terrorism offences.

Hussain was arrested on November 2, 2016 following an investigation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit (NE CTU) after he revealed his plan to fight in Syria to an undercover officer.

An investigation discovered that he had made travel arrangements, including purchasing airline tickets, and had obtained credit cards fraudulently to fund the trip.

Hussain was also charged with providing money and advice to an undercover officer, the intention being to assist another to commit an act of terrorism.

Det Chief Supt Clive Wain, Head of NE CTU, said: “This case highlights the way extremists reach out to each other and over a relatively short period of time can encourage others to commit offences; on this occasion to encourage a British citizen to travel to Syria to fight, train and live.

“We work hard to stop people becoming radicalised online and we rely on the public for information. We urge anyone who has concerns that a loved one may be being radicalised or wanting to travel to a conflict zone to contact us on 101.”

Hussain will be sentenced on Friday May 12 at Leeds Crown Court.

Terrorism concerns can also be reported on 0800 789 321, or via www.gov.uk/ACT .