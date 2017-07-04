Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin has been appointed to Labour’s front bench.

She has become Shadow Minister for Early Years – and Labour’s manifesto has pledged to make significant improvements in this area.

This includes a promise to overhaul the existing childcare system in which subsidies are given directly to parents who often struggle to use them and transition to a system of high-quality childcare places with direct government subsidy.

Labour wants to keep current commitments on free hours and phase in subsidised provision on top of free-hour entitlements to ensure that everyone has access to affordable childcare no matter what their working pattern.

They want a transition to a qualified, graduate-led workforce by increasing staff wages and enhancing training opportunities.

The aim is to extend the 30 free hours to all two-year-olds and move towards making some childcare available for one-year-olds and extending maternity pay to 12 months.

Tracy said: “I’m passionate about all children receiving the best possible start in life and we know early years can set the tone for a lifetime so we've got to get it right. For too many parents the cost of childcare keeps them out of work which isn’t acceptable so we can and must do better.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “Tracy’s passion for children having the best possible start in life and importance of introducing children to the arts will make her an asset to Labour’s Education team.”