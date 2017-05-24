Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Batman has saved the day again. Well, sort of...

Fire crews were called to put out a raging car fire after the smoke was spotted from two miles away – by a bat conservation worker.

The abandoned vehicle was well and truly alight when Huddersfield firefighters arrived at the scene on Dark Lane in Almondbury at around 5am on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the fire, which is being treated as suspicious.

Watch commander Andy Rose, from Huddersfield Fire Station, said: “The car was 100% destroyed by time we arrived.

“It was spotted by someone two miles away who was doing a bat survey in the area. Apparently this person saw smoke circling from above the trees.

“It was quite literally a case of Batman saving the day!”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called by the fire service at 5.42am to reports of a car of fire.

“The vehicle was found on Dark Lane, in Huddersfield. Enquiries are ongoing.”