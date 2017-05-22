Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The BBC has apologised after a ‘sick’ feature about moors murderer Ian Brady.

BBC Radio Leeds presenter Nathan Turvey ran a ‘guess the headline’ competition on the Sunday Breakfast programme by playing songs to help readers identify a well known person who had been in the headlines.

The songs were Mott the Hoople – All The Young Dudes, The Brady Bunch Theme Song, The Smiths – Suffer Little Children and Talking Heads – Psycho Killer, and were used to identify evil Brady after his death last week.

But listeners rounded on the programme, one saying on twitter: “Can’t believe someone thought this was a good idea,” and others branded it “sick” and “distasteful.”

In a statement the BBC said: “This was clearly unacceptable and we apologise."

The clip was later removed from the BBC’s iPlayer.

Brady murdered five children in the 1960s and buried four of their bodies at Saddleworth Moor.

The body of one of his victims, Keith Bennett, has never been found.

Brady died taking the secret to his grave.

There was speculation that Brady wanted his ashes scattering on the moors above Meltham, a place where he is thought to have buried Keith’s body. The coroner refused to let that happen.