Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Are you a BBC Look North watcher or loyal ITV Calendar viewer? Chances are, you’ll probably stick to one or the other for your local news.

But Yorkshire’s two biggest broadcasters will tonight make history as they join forces for the first time in their near 50-year history.

Look North stalwart Harry Gration will appear on screen alongside Calendar presenter Christine Talbot tonight (Friday) to host the teatime news together.

The move is a show of solidarity, as the two channels join to present a special broadcast from Birstall Market Place, where Batley & Spen MP Jo Cox was murdered one year ago today.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The first programme will appear on ITV’s coverage at 6pm, then on BBC shortly after at 6.30pm.

The move was described as “heartwarming” by Jo’s husband Brendan Cox .

Harry said: “I’m really excited to be teaming up with Christine and the team at Calendar. It’s the first time I’ll present on ITV, which feels a bit strange, but it’s great to join forces to report on these events taking place.”