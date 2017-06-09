Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man begging to pay off his drug debts was arrested - after police found a letter opener up his sleeve.

A concerned member of the public reported seeing a blade on Charles Butterworth as he asked for cash in an underpass near Dewsbury Railway Station.

It was revealed to be a letter opener and the 46-year-old explained that it had belonged to his late mother.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a bladed article when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Bill Astin, prosecuting, said police were called to Railway Street by a member of the public who suggested that Butterworth had a knife on him.

He responded “yes” when the officer asked him if this was hidden under his sleeve, claiming that he’d forgotten that he’d had it in his possession.

Mr Astin said: “Mr Butterworth said he was begging as he’d formed a drug and alcohol habit and was in debt in relation to drug suppliers.

“He explained that he didn’t realise that it was in his bag when he left his house and didn’t intend to frighten or alarm anyone.”

Mohammed Arif, mitigating, said that his client had suffered two significant losses in his life in recent years.

His long-term partner died in 2000 followed by his mother in 2013 whom he was very close to.

Mr Arif said: “That led to him suffering from depression and anxiety and there’s been a misuse of drugs.

“Up until a few weeks ago he was taking every drug under the sun – class A and B – and on top of that there was an issue with alcohol.”

He explained that on the day of the offence on March 1, Butterworth was anxious to go out and beg but it was cold and he was wearing gloves.

Mr Arif said: “He put some items in a bag to go out and in this bag was the letter opener belonging to his late mother.

“As he was taking these items out the letter opener has fallen out and foolishly, rather than put it back in the bag, he’d put it down his sleeve and it was hidden under the glove.

“A member of the public has noticed this and he’s been arrested.”

Magistrates were told that since his arrest Butterworth, of Milton Walk in Dewsbury, has sought help for his addictions.

He has stopped using heroin and cocaine but still takes class B and C drugs, Mr Arif said.

Magistrates sentenced Butterworth to a curfew which will run for eight weeks between the hours of 7pm and 7am.

They made an order for the forfeiture and destruction of the letter opener.

Butterworth also has to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.