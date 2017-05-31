Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s victory over Reading in the Championship play-off final propelled the club into the Premier League for the first time in their history.

But with the 2017-18 season due to kick off on August 12 what preparations are needed between now and then?

What changes are needed to bring the John Smith’s Stadium up to Premier League standards?

Floodlights

In a nutshell they need to be brighter for TV. The current floodlights have a lux (unit of illuminance) of 1,300 but the Premier League needs 1,345. It’s not a big job and the pylons are fine.

Changing Rooms

Three changing rooms will become two – the stadium has home, away and spare changing rooms. The ‘spare’ changing rooms will be converted into a drug testing area and facilities for female officials.

Sky TV

The global TV giant covers every kick of the Premier League. A new TV box/studio will be built and the TV gantry in the Britannia Rescue Stand will be enlarged. There will also be new camera points around the pitch.

Press box and media facilities

It’s not clear what will happen but the press box in the main stand will have to be expanded and the current press room inside is tiny and no longer fit for purpose. The dug-outs will have to be improved too.

What other improvements are planned?

A major refurbishment of the pitch started last week with the removal of the top layer of grass followed by re-seeding.

There is also an on-going painting programme which sees all parts of the stadium painted on a four-year rolling programme. Like painting the Forth Bridge it never stops.

The John Smith’s Suite

This will also be refurbished, six hospitality bars will be revamped and hospitality chairs will also be replaced.

Town were only promoted on Monday, so when did planning start?

The Premier League are very proactive and clubs with a chance of promotion after Christmas must start planning. On Tuesday Gareth Davies, managing director of Kirklees Stadium Development Ltd, had an all-day ‘activation’ meeting with officials from the Premier League. A meeting was scheduled for either Huddersfield or Reading ahead of the final.

Mr Davies said: “Lots of design work has been briefed out and returned with quotes for the ‘activation’ day. Had Town not been promoted it might have been thought to be a lot of wasted work but it wouldn’t have been wasted. It would have gone in the top drawer for next season.”

How long will the work take?

The stadium is working on an eight-week programme. If preparations had only started now it would have been a “disaster” according to Mr Davies.

How much will it cost and who pays?

Most of the upgrade works will be paid for by Town with money from the club’s Premier League receipts. It’s not clear how much it will all cost yet.

What does Town’s promotion mean for the HD One development which includes a hotel and snowsports centre and ski slope?

Planning permission has been granted and tenants are being signed up. Huddersfield’s higher national profile means more interest for sure. “Promotion definitely raises awareness,” said Mr Davies. “Promotion for the football club massively helps HD One.”

Just remind me when the Premier League fixtures are released?

You mean it’s not in your diary already? Shame on you. Wednesday, June 14.