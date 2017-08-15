Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man accused of making threats as he caused damage to a property has been fined after showing up for court late.

A warrant was ordered for Christopher Benson’s arrest after he failed to turn up by the time his hearing at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was called on.

He was charged over an incident at a house in Lobley Street, Heckmondwike, on July 12.

The 31-year-old is accused of damaging a wing mirror, window wipers and a bottle of wine belonging to the complainant, Karla Ellwood.

He is also alleged to have used towards her threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

His solicitor Carl Kingsley offered no explanation for Benson’s initial absence, and he then turned up over two hours late.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and his trial was set for November 9.

For his late arrival before District Judge Michael fanning Benson, of Beckett Walk in Dewsbury Moor, was fined £50 and told to pay £30 victim surcharge.