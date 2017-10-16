Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of Brighouse and Rastrick Band are national champions once again.

The band were crowned the National Brass Band Champions of Great Britain at the Royal Albert Hall for the 10th time in its 137 year history.

Despite a 10 hour wait which saw the band perform at 6.20pm, band members held their nerve and performed Howard Snell’s picturesque work called Gallery, a performance described as world-class from the packed hall and won them a standing ovation.

Expertly led by the band’s Australian professional conductor Prof David King, the band was praised for its unique musical approach to the music, spreading rich emotion that reflected the true Yorkshire brass band sound of old.

As well as National Champions the Band’s principal cornet, Kathleen Gaspoz, was named Best Instrumentalist – and is the first ever female to sit in the principal seat at Brighouse and Rastrick.

The band will now represent England at the European Championships in 2019, held in Kathleen’s home country of Switzerland.

You can next see the new national champions on October 28 at Huddersfield Town Hall where the band will be performing alongside The Foden’s Band.

Tickets available by calling 01484 225755 or 01484 223200.