People who receive a discount on their council tax in Huddersfield and Dewsbury are being urged to give their views on plans to reduce it.

Kirklees Council spends £28.8m a year on discounts to people on low incomes.

The council is now looking at ways to reduce this cost by £1m.

It has launched a consultation, saying it wants any change to be as fair as possible and to do this needs to know what people think they should do.

Options the council is considering include; simplifying the scheme to reduce administration and benefit costs, reducing the maximum amount of savings residents can hold to still qualify for support or changing the level of support certain groups of people can receive.

The changes could affect a range of working age people, but low income pensioners will be protected and are not affected by the proposed changes.

Clr Graham Turner, cabinet member for resources said: “We continue to have to make some very difficult decisions – we know that for many people the council tax reduction scheme provides much needed relief.

“However, due to continuing austerity we have to take some difficult decisions to balance our books as our funding continues to decrease.

“We are not looking to remove support from protected groups and by carrying out this consultation and considering all options we are demonstrating our commitment to do all we can to look after our most vulnerable residents and those on low or fixed incomes.

“As councillors we will take it into account the views gathered in this consultation before deciding whether the council tax reduction scheme should alter and how.”

The consultation will open on September 21 and you can get involved by visiting: www.kirklees.gov.uk/ctrsurvey