There will be a major careers fair in Huddersfield this week.

The event will be at the John Smith’s Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday (October 4 and 5) from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

It will be opened by former Huddersfield Giant Eorl Crabtree and has been organised by C&K Careers and Kirklees Council.

It is aimed at Year 11 students and their parents or carers from across Kirklees who are now pondering their next moves in life.

It will give young people and their parents or carers a chance to talk to a range of representatives from industry, local and regional sixth forms, further education colleges and universities.

They will also be able to find out more about the latest developments in apprenticeships.

Comments from last year’s event include “informative and helpful guidance, good to see so many providers in one place.”

Another said: “I wasn’t sure about the next step and the options open to my son, I am much clearer now.