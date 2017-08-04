Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A clean-up was underway today following a fire which hit the centre of Holmfirth.

Several businesses were affected by the blaze, which broke out yesterday afternoon (Thurs) in a three-storey building in Towngate.

Eight people in various premises were evacuated safely as two pumps from Huddersfield fire station, one each from Skelmanthorpe and Meltham and an aerial platform from Halifax attended the scene.

Eyewitnesses to the drama included retired firefighter Stan Dawson, 59, of Meltham, who was in Brambles when the fire was spotted and ran out to see what was happening. He helped fire crews locate a nearby hydrant and watched as firefighters wearing breathing apparatus went into the properties.

He said: “Someone shouted ‘Is anyone in here’ and someone else said ‘the people are all out.’”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Mr Dawson, who lives in Meltham, said five pumps attended and three crews wearing breathing apparatus went into buildings to check no one was inside. He said two ambulances and a paramedic car also attended the scene, but the ambulances left once it was clear there were no casualties.

Robin Ferguson, watch commander at Huddersfield fire station, said sunbed salon Daisey’s was gutted in the fire while hair salon KuttingKrew, ladieswear shop Almond and the Whippet and Pickle restaurant all sustained smoke damage.

Melanie Keddy, of KuttingKrew, described the scene as “chaos” as the businesses affected began assessing the situation. Phone calls to Daisey’s, Almond and Whippet and Pickle were not being answered.

Danielle Ireland, of Brambles said her business had not been affected, although there was still a smell of smoke. “We were not evacuated,” she said. “We were able to carry on as normal, although the road was shut for quite a long time. We were very lucky really because we are just next door.”