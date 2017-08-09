Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A care worker renowned for her selfless fundraising efforts has a very special reason for staging her latest charity event.

Clare Harwood, 29, who lives at Holmfirth, raised £2,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support with a ladies night at the Fountain Inn at Newsome.

She decided to organise the event after Clare’s mum Sharon was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sharon is now undergoing chemotherapy at the Macmillan Unit at Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax.

The event, which was attended by about 100 people, included games such as Play Your Cards Right, a lucky dip, a secret auction, a tombola and a raffle for prizes donated by local businesses.

Clare’s previous charity efforts have included running annual appeals for Easter eggs and Christmas presents to give to under-privileged children.

Clare’s sister Nicola Roys, 27, who lives at Newsome and works as PA to the chief executive at Castle Hill School, is also getting in on the act. She will be taking part in the Manchester Half-Marathon in October to raise funds for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Clare, who will repeat her Christmas appeal this year, said she planned to stage another fundraiser for Macmillan early next year.