The number of drunk and disorderly convictions in West Yorkshire has jumped by nearly a fifth in a year.

There were 389 convictions for drunkenness with aggravations in 2015/16, or 17 convictions for every 100,000 people in the area.

The number of convictions jumped by 17% from 330 in 2014/15, and was the highest number in a year since 699 in 2011/12.

There were 97 people convicted in West Yorkshire of being drunk and disorderly in 2015/16, who had at least one previous conviction for the crime. This was a rise of 11% from 87 in 2014/15.

Across England and Wales, there were 10,364 convictions for drunkenness with aggravations in 2015/16, a rate of 18 per 100,000 people.

This was a drop from the 12,868 convictions in 2014/15, and 14,718 in 2013/14, according to the figures released by the Ministry of Justice following a Freedom of Information request.